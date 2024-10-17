  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Hoax callers to airlines being identified, Par panel told

Hoax callers to airlines being identified, Par panel told
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Multiple hoax threat messages to various airlines, which have disrupted many Indian flights, came up before a parliamentary committee on...

New Delhi: Multiple hoax threat messages to various airlines, which have disrupted many Indian flights, came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. The civil aviation secretary told the committee that the accused were being identified and action was being taken. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, that investigators have gathered some information and are acting. They are working on a few other cases of such hoax messages, he added. He, however, cited the sensitivity of information due to the ongoing probe into the matter to decline to share more details, sources said.

They said Jha raised the issue of the number of hoax threat calls that airlines have received in the past couple of days, leading to diversion of flights, including one bound for Chicago. At least 10 flights have been disrupted due to bomb threat messages, mostly on social media, received by airlines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick