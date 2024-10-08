Hockey to get major boost in Jharsuguda: Pujari

Jharsuguda: Odisha government, in cooperation with Jharsuguda district administration, is making significant efforts to promote hockey in the region, said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. Under the leadership of District Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane and support from District Sports Officer Sunil Mishra, District Education Officer Radhakanta Gartia, District Physical Education Officer Bimal Tandy and District Social Welfare Officer Dominique Toppo, a comprehensive plan has been set in motion to promote hockey in the district.

Hockey competitions for sub-junior boys and girls have already been organised across 50 schools with 25 teachers receiving special training.

In March 2024, a seven-day residential hockey camp was organised in partnership with Motilal Yadav Memorial Trust, where 180 students were trained.

The district administration has announced that sub-junior schoolboys and girls tournaments will be held in November. Additionally, State Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty said senior-level tournaments will follow soon.

The hockey stadium in H Katapali, which is currently operational, is slated for an upgrade to an AstroTurf facility. Suresh Pujari, who initially sanctioned funds from District Minerals Fund when he was the MP, is personally overseeing the project. However, he said the progress has been delayed due to lack of coordination among departments.

Pujari has raised the issue with the Principal Secretary of the Sports and Works departments to speed up the process.

The district’s growing focus on hockey aims to nurture local talent and establish Jharsuguda as a key hub for the sport

in the State.