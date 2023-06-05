Home Minister Amit Shah Met Protesting Wrestlers

The top protesting wrestlers in India met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. They were protesting against BJP MP and head of the nation's wrestling organisation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Olympian Bajrang Punia informed that they had a late-night meeting with the house Minister at his Delhi house yesterday.



According to sources, the meeting, which started at 11 p.m. and lasted more than two hours, included Mr. Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian.

The investigation was based on seven female wrestlers, one a minor, have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, and the wrestlers urged an impartial investigation and swift action against him. However, according to sources, the protesting wrestlers requested a meeting with Mr. Shah after their five-day period for taking legal action against the head of the wrestling organisation ended yesterday.

It's been learned that Amit Shah reassured the wrestlers that the law still applies to everyone equally. He reportedly said to the wrestlers, "Let the law take its own course."

Meanwhile, two FIRs, have been made against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Delhi police. One of the two FIRs is based on the allegations of six adult wrestlers combined, and the other is based on the father of a wrestler who is underage.