How can we expect polls to be impartial: Opposition

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions about the impartiality of ensuing elections.

"They (the PMO) can't say like that. The EC is supposed to be independent… not supposed to be, it is an independent body…

How can they call the EC? Then how can we expect that the elections will be impartial? Elections are coming in five states… And how can we expect that we will get justice in all the forthcoming elections?" the Congress leader said.

The interaction took place a day after the EC received an unusually worded letter from an official of the Law Ministry – the administrative Ministry of the poll panel – that Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will "chair a meeting" on a common electoral roll and "expects CEC" to be present.

Such wording, sources said, caused a flutter since it read like a 'summons' that breached precedent and Constitutional norms. While he and the other two Commissioners stayed away from the video meeting — in which their subordinates were present – as per precedent, the three did join an "informal interaction" with Mishra immediately after.

"This government is destroying the independence of every institution. They have destroyed the CBI, the CVC… In the Home Ministry, the ED… Such things don't happen in any other country," Kharge said.

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said this shows how this government is "tampering" with independent institutions like the EC. "Written letters have been sent to the EC to be part of the deliberations of the PMO.

This is unheard of in the history of India. Earlier also we came across instances where the independence of the EC was compromised, and the government tampered with the EC. It is very clear that this government is bent upon crippling all institutions in this country, especially the EC, which has overriding impact on elections and democratic system of this country."

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury called what had happened as 'atrocious'. "How can the PMO summon an independent Constitutional authority? One mandated to conduct free and fair elections? Worse how could the EC be so servile & attend?" he tweeted.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said: "We have been insisting for long that constitutional authorities, independent autonomous bodies, should never yield to the government's pressure…

They must be above suspicion. That is the reason why they have been given all these powers. This government, after coming to power, is using all these institutions for their whims and fancies… What all is going to happen in the future is a big question before us."

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar said the PMO has no right to call the CEC, who has no business attending any such meeting involving the office of the Prime Minister.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that as an independent institution, the Election Commission of India is not answerable to the government. He termed the entire episode as "patently improper".