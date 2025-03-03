How to Download Ration Card Step By Step Process 2025

To uplift the BPL community many scheme are introduced by the government, One of the beneficial program has set to provide acquired food at low cost to all the BPL (Below Poverty Line). Various scheme has released to provide facilities of all the social weaker and unstable citizens all the citizens who under the eligibility criteria will avail benefits under the initiative different types of ration cards are offered through Public Distribution System (PDS).

What is Ration Card Scheme

The One Nation One Ration Card scheme allows ration card holders to access food grains from any Fair Price Shop across the state under this initiative all the economically weaker citizens who are under the BPL community will get free of cost foods. To Makes it easier for migrant workers its program by the authorities and the scheme is part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Ration cards is also used as as official document issued by state governments in India to households they also work for as a usual form of identification for any Indians. All the citizens have to visit the PDs Website to download Ration Card. With the help of online facilities applicant have not to visit any official department and offices.

Ration Card – Key Points

Name of the document Ration Card

Purpose of the document For purchase of food grains at subsidized rates

Beneficiary Poor citizens of India

Types of Ration Card APL Ration Card (APL), BPL Ration Card (BPL), Antyodaya Ration Card

(AAY), Annapurna Ration Card (AY), Priority Ration Card (PHH)

Issuer Food and Civil Supplies Department

Download Ration Card download ration card by ration number

official website https://nfsa.gov.in/

How Many Types of Ration Card

• Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)- its is fit up to the poorest families.

• Priority Household (PHH)- its is issued to households that meet state government criteria.

• Above Poverty Line (APL)- it is provide to households that live above the poverty line.

• Non-Priority Household (NPHH)- it is supply to households that don't qualify for AAY or PHH.

• Below Poverty Line (BPL)- it is outfit to households that live below the poverty line.

• Annapurna Yojana (AY)- it is fit up to older people who are poor and above 65 years.

• Blue Card- it is issued to families living above the state poverty line.

Documents Required for Ration Card

• Proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, etc.)

• Proof of Address such as Utility Bills, etc.)

• BPL Certificate or income certificate

• Passport-sized photographs

How To apply a Ration Card?

• Applicant have to visit the state-specific government website for ration card application.

• Then make an account on the website by providing your mobile number and email address.

• Here, Citizens have to fill in the application form by entering necessary details.

• After that upload required documents and chose your nearest ration shop.

• Lastly submit the application after reviewing your details.

Offline Process for Ration Card

• Firstly Applicant have to visit your local authorized ration shop or government office handling ration card applications.

• Here, You have to collect the application form and fill out it with the necessary details.

• Then attach all the required documents, together with photocopies of the required documents added to your application form.

• Lastly submit the form at the ration shop or government office.