Howrah-Kalka Mail renamed as Netaji Express

New Delhi:Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Howrah-Kalka Mail has been renamed as 'Netaji Express'.

Goyal tweeted: "Netaji's 'prakram' (valour) put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his birth anniversary with the introduction of 'Netaji Express'."

The order to rename the train was issued on January 19, when the central government had also decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on January 23 on the occasion.