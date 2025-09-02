HP flood havoc: Toll climbs to 320

Shimla: Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the death toll has climbed to 320, 166 caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Continuous heavy rainfall has left Himachal Pradesh reeling, with 788 roads, 2,174 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 365 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, SDMA informed. The disruption is widespread, with five national highways -- NH-03, NH-05, NH-707, NH-907, and NH-305 -- blocked at multiple locations. Districts like Kullu (175 roads blocked), Mandi (265), and Sirmaur (136) are among the worst affected in terms of road closures.