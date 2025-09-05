HP rain fury: Landslide in Kullu leaves one dead

Shimla: Two houses collapsed following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday, leaving one person dead and six more buried under the rubble, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Akhada Bazaar area round 6 am. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued three people, including a woman, and recovered one body.

“Three persons were rescued and shifted to hospital while search is underway for six more buried under the debris,” Assistant Commandant, NDRF, Santosh said.

“We were already engaged in a nearby site and rushed to the spot in 10 minutes and rescued three people on time,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, two people including an NDRF jawan were killed as two houses collapsed in Akhada Bazaar and rescue operations were already going on to recover those buried.

Incessant rains in the past three-four days have triggered landslides at several places and three people have been rescued, one body recovered while search is on for six people buried under the rubble of the house in Akhada Bazaar, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Ravish said, adding rains is obstructing the rescue work.

Radhika Sankhyan, one of the injured who was pulled out by the NDRF team, said she was preparing tea in her kitchen when the landslide hit her house. “I was buried under the utensils and rubble as the door of the kitchen also fell down,” she said.

Officials said a road near Shayothal village caved in following which the Shamti bypass on the outskirts of Solan city has been closed for vehicular traffic.

Executive engineer, Public Works department Ravi Kapoor said the road has been closed as it developed cracks and was unsafe to commute.