HP READY project to be rolled out in January 2026: CM

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday stated that the Himachal Pradesh Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery (HP-READY) project would focus on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihood opportunities and strengthening risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the World Bank to review the Rs 2,687 crore HP-READY project, scheduled to be rolled out in January 2026, Sukhu said that the state government, in strategic collaboration with the World Bank, was implementing this major initiative for disaster recovery, with several priority projects already identified.

Himachal Pradesh has been increasingly witnessing the adverse effects of climate change, resulting in significant loss of human lives and damage to critical infrastructure, he said, adding that frequent natural disasters have compelled the state government to divert substantial resources toward restoring damaged infrastructure, a statement issued here said. The chief minister noted that the mission was not only crucial for compensating losses caused by disasters between 2023 and 2025, but also for strengthening and rebuilding the state’s infrastructure to withstand future calamities.

The HP-READY project aims to enhance early warning systems, restore disaster-damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges and buildings, and undertake channelisation of rivulets.

It will also focus on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihood opportunities through initiatives like green panchayats, and strengthening risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms, the statement said.

Sukhu emphasised the importance of building infrastructure that supports farmers and horticulturists, ensuring their livelihoods remain secure even during disasters. He said that under this project, Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores would be established at 10 locations across the state to help farmers preserve their produce and prevent financial loss during adverse conditions.

Besides state government officials, the World Bank team leader for the project, Anoop Karanth, was also present in the meeting.