  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Hry: Man held for putting inflammatory posts during riots in Sohna & Nuh

Hry: Man held for putting inflammatory posts during riots in Sohna & Nuh
x
Highlights

The cyber crime unit of Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly posing inflammatory posts on his WhatsApp accounts during the communal riots that took place on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh and Sohna districts, the police said on Friday.

Gurugram: The cyber crime unit of Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly posing inflammatory posts on his WhatsApp accounts during the communal riots that took place on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh and Sohna districts, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pramod Sehrawat, a resident of Hajipur village in Gurugram.

During questioning, it was revealed that during the riots, he had made an inflammatory video viral on social media.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections on August 15.

One mobile phone used by the accused while committing the crime has also been recovered from his possession, the police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X