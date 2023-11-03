Live
- Blinken visits Israel in an effort to minimise civilian causalities
- Deaths from Ebola, SARS & Nipah to soar 12x due to climate change: Study
- Supreme Court stays trial of Kuki Revolutionary Army chief Hangshing, UKLF leader Haokip
- Hiring slows down in US in Oct as employers use caution
- 'Arbitrary': SC on denial of promotion to women armed forces officers
- BJP will clinch victory in Amberpet: former minister Krishna Yadav
- SC asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to meet RS Chairperson to tender unconditional apology
- KCR praises Jeevan Reddy at Armoor Praja Ashirwad meeting
- Kaleshwaram project Useless unless fully rehabilitated-NDSA
- KCR addresses at Korutla, says Dr Sanjay helped him during hunger strike
Just In
Hry: Man held for putting inflammatory posts during riots in Sohna & Nuh
Highlights
The cyber crime unit of Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly posing inflammatory posts on his WhatsApp accounts during the communal riots that took place on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh and Sohna districts, the police said on Friday.
Gurugram: The cyber crime unit of Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly posing inflammatory posts on his WhatsApp accounts during the communal riots that took place on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh and Sohna districts, the police said on Friday.
The arrested individual has been identified as Pramod Sehrawat, a resident of Hajipur village in Gurugram.
During questioning, it was revealed that during the riots, he had made an inflammatory video viral on social media.
A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections on August 15.
One mobile phone used by the accused while committing the crime has also been recovered from his possession, the police said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS