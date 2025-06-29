Huge assets of engineer unearthed

Bhubaneswar: The State Vigilance sleuths on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Susil Kumar Panda of Ganjam block following allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance sources said the raids were carried out by a team led by six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), seven inspectors and other supporting staff following search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

The searches were conducted at seven places spread across Ganjam and Puri districts.

During the search operation, the Vigilance team unearthed several assets in the name of Panda and his family members. The assets include a 3-storey building at Ram Hari Nagar, Berhampur; a 2-BHK flat at Mukteswar Apartment, Ankuli, Berhampur; a 1-BHK flat at Puri; six high-value plots located in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Berhampur and over Rs 2 lakh cash.

Vigilance sources said the measurement, valuation and assessment of the buildings, flats and plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing. Further, bank accounts, deposits and other financial investments are under verification.