‘Humbled & honoured’, says PM Modi on receiving birthday wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people for receiving overwhelming birthday wishes, saying that he felt humbled and honoured for the love he received from various sections of society.

“Humbled and honoured to receive so much warmth from people. I thank each and every person who has conveyed birthday greetings to me. This affection gives me immense strength to keep working harder for the people,” the PM wore on X.

He added: “This is also the time our third term completes 100 days. I am glad that the last 100 days have been marked by a series of pro-people and development oriented decisions, which will add strength in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat.”

He said that several people have taken part in social service efforts today.

“I salute their spirit and convey my appreciation for these efforts,” PM Modi.

PM Modi turned 74 on Tuesday and President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers extended their best wishes to him.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in greeting PM Modi on his birthday. She wrote on X in Hindi (translated), "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country. I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi on X (translated), "Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the PM on his birthday, saying, "Respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji, I wish you a very happy birthday... May you remain healthy and long-lived and under your leadership, fear, hunger, terror and corruption be completely eradicated from the country and our India regain the position of a world leader, these are my best wishes."