Hunar Haat to restart from tomorrow after a 7-month gap due to Corona pandemic

Hunar Haat will restart from tomorrow, November 11, 2020, after a gap of about seven months due to the Corona pandemic. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will inaugurate the Hunar Haat at Delhi Haat at Pitampura.

The theme of this event is Vocal for Local where indigenous exquisite products made from Maati (clay), Metal and Machiya (wooden and jute products) will be a major attraction.

Mr Naqvi today said that rare exquisite products made from clay, different metals and wooden products, products made from cane-bamboo and mesmerising pottery work will be available for display. The Hunar Haat will continue till November 22, 2020.

The Minister said that every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products. He said, this legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for Swadeshi.

Mr Naqvi said, the Indian indigenous industry has got a tremendous boost after Modi advocated to get Vocal for Local. This is also strengthening the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said, that more than 100 stalls have been set up at this Hunar Haat. Mr Naqvi said that social distancing and other guidelines regarding Corona pandemic will be strictly followed at Hunar Haat.