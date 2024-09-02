Live
- Heavy rains disrupt several SCR tracks
- RG Kar tragedy: Shreya Ghoshal puts of her Kolkata concert in protest
- Treat heavy rains, floods in AP as national disaster, CM urges Centre
- Residents on banks of Musi on edge
- Identifying and nurturing individual learning styles in pre-school students
- CM stays put in Collectorate
- Heavy rains batter Krishna, Guntur
- IMD forecasts heavy rains in North India
- Promoting health through better nutrition
- Chronic inflammation elevates cognitive decline risk, say experts
Just In
Hyd-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat
An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday morning following a ‘bomb threat’ on board.
Nagpur: An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday morning following a ‘bomb threat’ on board.
“Flight 6E 7308, en route from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were safely disembarked, and necessary security checks were promptly carried out. Assistance and refreshments were provided to all passengers. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the airline stated in a press release.
The ATR 72-600 aircraft departed from Jabalpur airport around 8 am and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am. However, the flight was diverted midway and landed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur around 10.15 am.
According to a police official, the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper found in the aircraft’s bathroom. However, nothing suspicious was found following a thorough check by security agencies.