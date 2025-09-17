Hyderabad Liberation Day 2025: History, Significance & Operation Polo

On September 17, India celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day. It honors the bravery of people who helped Hyderabad join India.

What Is Hyderabad Liberation Day?

It is the day in 1948 when Hyderabad became part of India.

Why Was It Needed?

After India became independent in 1947, the Nizam of Hyderabad did not want to join India.

What Happened Next?

The Indian Army started Operation Polo in September 1948.

This “police action” ended the Nizam’s rule.

Who Were the Razakars?

The Razakars were a militant group who tried to stop Hyderabad from joining India.

Operation Polo stopped them and brought peace.

Which Areas Joined India?

The former Hyderabad State included parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to pay respect to martyrs.

Here is his post:

On #HyderabadLiberationDay, commemorating the indomitable patriotism of the people of the former Hyderabad region, including Telangana, Karnataka, and Marathwada. They suffered inhuman brutality to liberate the motherland from the grip of Nizam and Razakars and to see India as one united nation. I bow to the martyrs whose courage continues to inspire and dreams continue to drive our nation towards the peak of progress.