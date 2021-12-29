Hyderpora encounter: Kashmiri parties criticise SIT findings

Srinagar: The findings of the special investigation team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir police probing the November 15 Hyderpora encounter have been largely criticised by the mainstream politicians of Kashmir.

Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday said the J&K police's statement on the Hyderpora encounter was a concocted and a cover-up story.

In a statement, the PAGD said: "Today's press briefing of J&K Police about last month's Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of the old story. It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident.

"There was a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the Police seemed to be a concocted, cover-up story.

"It will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims".

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM, and chief of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti dismissed the findings of the SIT.

"SIT's clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn't surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?" she tweeted in her reaction to the findings.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone, while reacting to the SIT's report on the Hyderpora encounter, said it was on expected lines and that it was one more addition to hundreds of 'ornamental probes.'

In a tweet, Lone said: "Hyderpora probe on expected lines. One more addition to hundreds of ornamental probes, Any victims of the past or of the future better ensure that they are not caught up in wrong place at the wrong time or even right place at the wrong time. Onus to save oneself is on the self."

The SIT ordered by the police to probe the Hyderpora encounter has given clean chit to the security forces in the encounter that took place in Hyderpora area of Srinagar city on November 15.

Four persons including three local residents and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in that encounter.

While families said that all the three -- Altaf Bhat, the owner of the building where the encounter took place, Mudasir Gul, a tenant of the building and Amir Magray another tenant, were innocent and killed by the security forces, the SIT has dismissed any involvement of the security forces.

Sujit Kumar, DIG (central Kashmir) told the media on Tuesday that Altaf Bhat was killed in cross firing by the militant fire. Mudasir Gul was deliberately shot and killed by the Pakistani terrorist while Amir Margray was an associate of the slain terrorist.

Bodies of Bhat and Mudasir have been handed over to the families while that of Amir Magray has still not been exhumed.