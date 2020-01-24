Top
'I also eat poha': Prakash Javadekar says Vijayvargiya's comment about the dish non-issue

Poha is a common dish prepared with pounded rice (Chiwra) which is quite popular in some regions, including in Vijayvargiya's home town Indore.

New Delhi: BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday termed as a "non-issue" the row triggered by his party colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya's comments that he suspected some labourers working at his home to be Bangladeshis as they ate only poha.

Asked about the BJP general secretary's comments, which have drawn flak from several quarters, Javadekar told reporters here, "I also eat Poha and serve it to you (journalists). So its a non-issue".

Vijayvargiya on Thursday had said in Indore that he suspected there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who worked at his house recently because they consumed only "poha".

Their "strange" eating habits aroused suspicion about their nationality, the BJP general secretary said at a seminar in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) there.

Poha is a common dish prepared with pounded rice (Chiwra) which is quite popular in some regions, including in Vijayvargiya's home town Indore.

