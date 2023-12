I am a practising Hindu, never ate beef: Kamiya

Bhubaneswar: After her recent visit to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri snowballed into a controversy, social media influencer Kamiya Jani on Sunday issued a clarification claiming that she is a Hindu and never consumed beef nor promoted it.

Jani, the founder of Curly Tales and a food blogger, posted a video on her Instgram platform a day after Opposition Congress demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a cultural outfit staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar demanding action against her.

The Opposition BJP has also made it an issue and demanded action against Jani and bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader V K Pandian, who allegedly facilitated her visit to the 12th century shrine.

In the video message, Jani said, “My aim behind visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was to seek blessing of the deity and inform people about the infrastructure development of the shrine. It is unfortunate that my visit has become controversial”.

Noting that the temple authorities have rules, Jani said, “I want to clarify that I haven’t broken any rule. I am a practising Hindu. I have neither consumed beef nor promoted it.” Jani said as a food blogger, she has informed people about local cuisines of various places and that’s what happened in Kerala video, whose screenshots are being used. “This might be a misunderstanding. This clarification is to put an end to the misunderstanding,” she said in the video.

Earlier, the BJP projected her as a “beef eater” and also a promoter of beef consumption. The BJP raised questions as to how she was allowed entry into the 12th century shrine which is strictly for only Hindus. The party demanded action against Jani and 5T (transformation initiative) Chairman V K Pandian for allegedly facilitating her visit to the temple.

While Jani has issued clarification twice over the issue so far, Pandian has distanced himself from the matter and avoided questions on the row. “Jai Jagannath” was the reply of Pandian while asked to react over the matter.