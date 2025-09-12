I am an uncompromising nationalist, says Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has said his 13-month tenure in the state was the happiest period in his public life and he would carry with him fond memories as he is set to move to Delhi as the next Vice-President of India.

Radhakrishnan, 67, won the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the Opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. He is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Speaking at an informal felicitation meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on August 25 after his candidature for the Vice-Presidential election was announced, Radhakrishnan called himself an "uncompromising nationalist".

He said his mother had narrated inspiring tales of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to him. He also hailed Dr B R Ambedkar for giving India its Constitution and fighting social evils with courage.