  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

I am here, does it not suffice, Adhir on Kharge's absence from flag hoisting at new Parliament building

I am here, does it not suffice, Adhir on Kharges absence from flag hoisting at new Parliament building
x
Highlights

As Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday, Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury downplayed the absence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the function, asking if his presence was not enough.

New Delhi: As Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday, Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury downplayed the absence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the function, asking if his presence was not enough.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the upper house, had written to Rajya Sabha General Secretary Pramod Chandra Mody that he will not be able to attend the flag hoisting function at New Parliament building on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury and party Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari attended the event.

Asked about media about the absence of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Chowdhury said: "If I am not useful here, tell me I will leave... concentrate on those who are present here... I am here, does it not suffice for the media people..."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X