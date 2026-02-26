I-T searches at BSP MLA Uma Shankar’s residence

Lucknow: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the Lucknow and Ballia residences of Bahujan Samaj Party’s lone MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh, an official said.

The officials did not disclose the reasons for the searches or their outcome till Wednesday afternoon. Singh, 55, a three-time MLA, represents the Rasra Assembly constituency in Ballia district. He was earlier associated with private construction business activities.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Singh, a BJP leader and minister in the Yogi Adityanath government who is related to the BSP legislator, objected to the action through posts on social media. “Today, the Income Tax Department is conducting a raid at the house of Shri Uma Shankar Singh, MLA from Rasra in Ballia district, whose family is related to mine through marriage,” he posted on Facebook, X and Instagram.

He said leaders in the state and the country, as well as authorities, including the Income Tax Department, were aware that the MLA has been battling serious health issues for over two years.