I want to quit as Trinamool spokesman, but continue as party soldier: Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata: Breaking his daylong silence, Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh made it clear on Friday evening that he does not want to continue as the party spokesperson, nor does he want to stay as the state General Secretary of West Bengal's ruling party.

“I do not want to continue as the state General Secretary and spokesman of the All India Trinamool Congress. I am a misfit in the system. It has become impossible for me to continue with my assignments.

"However, I will continue as a soldier of the party. Please do not allow any rumours to be spread about me shifting the political camp. Mamata Banerjee is my leader and Abhishek Banerjee is my general. The All India Trinamool Congress is my party,” Ghosh said in a message on his official X handle.

In another post soon after this message, Ghosh referred to the scathing attacks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on issues such as Sandeshkhali and corruption.

“The allegations can be countered with logic. But the problem is that the leaders of the two opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, who are responsible for launching such counter-attacks, have regular contacts with the BJP. The Centre uses them in different ways. In fact, one of them was tamed when he was saved from the Rose Valley scandal,” Ghosh said.

Although he did not name anyone, it was clear that the post pointed at the leader of Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, who was earlier arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley scam.

The second reference, as felt by the political observers, was made at leader of Congress’ Parliamentary party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

On Friday morning, Ghosh had removed himself from the official WhatsApp group of Trinamool spokespersons.

The speculation about Ghosh severing ties with the Trinamool Congress began doing the rounds since Friday morning after he dropped his party identity from his social media profile, and also accused a section of the party leadership of selfishly indulging in factionalism.

In his new bio on X, Ghosh has just described himself as a journalist and social activist, dropping all references to his party.

He also put up a post on X blaming a section of the Trinamool leadership, without taking any name.

“The leader is incapable, selfish, indulging in factionalism and will resort to immorality throughout the year. After winning elections because of the sentiments of the common Trinamool workers over Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, he will again start serving self-interest. This cannot happen again and again,” Ghosh posted on X earlier in the day.