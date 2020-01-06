I will file a case against violent ABVP members: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was seen profusely bleeding from her forehead after unidentified people attacked students within the campus on Sunday. JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was discharged from AIIMS on Monday. Aishe Ghosh suffered head injuries during the attack from unidentified, masked leaders who allegedly belonged to the right-wing student union ABVP.

The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

Aishe Ghosh made public statements after being discharged from the hospital. She said: "I will be recording my statements with the Delhi Police as soon as I'm in a better condition. We're planning to file a combined FIR against the ABVP members. I can recognise some faces who attacked students with rods. Some masks were off. Other students and myself, who were injured, their MLCs have already come and they will reveal the intensity of the injuries. I have been bleeding, I was attacked and I am unable to speak right now." said Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, who was seen bleeding from the forehead on Sunday evening.

At least 28 people were left injured after masked goons, armed with rods and sticks, entered the JNU campus and ransacked hostels, attacked students and teachers.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.