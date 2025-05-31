I won’t apologise if I am not wrong, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise for his remark on the Kannada language that sparked a controversy in Karnataka, asserting that he would not apologise if he was not wrong.

The statement was made while promoting his upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, which is now facing a possible release ban in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Friday,Kamal Haasan said, “I will apologise if I am wrong. If I am not wrong, I won’t apologise. It’s my lifestyle, please don’t tamper with that.” He added that his comments were not intended to hurt anyone and reiterated his respect for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

The controversy erupted following the audio launch of Thug Life, where Kamal Haasan said, “Tamil gave birth to Kannada.” The remark drew sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups, who accused the actor of belittling Kannada and hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Protests have since erupted across Karnataka, with some activists threatening to block the release of the film.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has since demanded an apology from the actor within two days, warning that Thug Life, scheduled for release on June 5, may not be allowed to hit theatres in the state otherwise.

Kamal Haasan responded to the threats by saying, “I have been threatened before. This is a democratic country, and I believe in law and justice.”

Despite attempts at damage control, the controversy shows no signs of abating, with several pro-Kannada organisations calling for a boycott of the film. The actor has previously said that his statement was made “out of love” for the Kannada language and was not meant to provoke.