IAF Chief meets Modi amid Pahalgam tensions

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Singh was later spotted leaving PM Modi's residence after the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with PM Modi on Saturday at his residence in the national capital.

It also comes after PM Modi chaired a meeting in view of the Pahalgam terror attack, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and three service chiefs.

A Cabinet Committee on Security (CSS) meeting was held a day after the Pahalgam terror attack in south Kashmir.

During a briefing to the CCS, cross-border linkages of the terror attack were unearthed.

The government had affirmed India's national resolve to crush terrorism, stressing that those responsible for orchestrating and carrying out the attack will be punished. The armed forces have been given complete operational freedom to act against the perpetrators of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

India also announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, in a bid to send across a strong message over its support to cross-border terrorism.

This included suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, banning imports of all goods originating in Pakistan, prohibiting Pakistani vessels from visiting any Indian port, and suspending airspace for Pakistani flights, among others.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, in a recent interview, warned of "conventional and nuclear" attack against India in case of any strike.