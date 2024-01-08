IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft in a groundbreaking feat successfully carried out its maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip recently.

"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking en route, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds," the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday.

The IAF also shared a 1-minute 2-second video clip which detailed the challenging maiden night landing of Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft on the Kargil airstrip.

The move is seen as a major achievement by the IAF which displayed capabilities to land for operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) at night and during the day.

Though such ALG landings are a usual practice and were done earlier, this is the first time when a night landing has been undertaken.