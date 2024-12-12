Live
IAF jawan commits suicide while on duty
Nagpur: An Air Force sergeant allegedly took his own life by shooting himself while on duty in Nagpur in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
Javeer Singh (36), who hailed from Bhiwani in Haryana, shot himself in the head with his service weapon around 2 am, said an official of Gittikhadan police station.
The gunshot alerted fellow jawans at the Maintenance Command Center in Vayusena Nagar who discovered him lying in a pool of blood.
The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and investigation was underway, said the official.
Singh’s colleagues told police that he appeared to be stressed in the last two days.
But the exact cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the official said.
