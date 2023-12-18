IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hold a bail hearing on January 3 for a Wing Commander accused of alleged multiple sexual assaults on a 24-year-old woman who claims to have been an "intern" with the Indian Air Force.

The alleged incidents date back to September of the previous year, as outlined in the FIR, in possession with the IANS.

The complainant asserts that despite her refusals, the accused initiated a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage.

She narrated her ordeal in the FIR, stating: "I came in his contact on September 23, 2022. He told me he likes me a lot and wants to get married to me. Despite me repeatedly telling him no, he established a physical relationship with me on November 12, 2022. I protested that this was wrong and that we should wait until we were married. However, he paid no heed and forced himself on me."

The FIR, filed on December 1 at the Connaught Place police station, had further claims by the woman.

"He used to take me, as his wife, with him to 'Official Temporary Duty' (Jaisalmer, Phalodi and Pathankot) and whenever I asked him about marrying me, he always had an excuse," she stated in the FIR.

In the FIR, she also alleged that the accused misled her about his marital status and family, going so far as to bring her to his parents’ residence in Ambala, where she lived with them for an extended period.

Despite her resistance, the woman contends that the accused persisted in forcing himself on her, assuring her of an imminent marriage. She also asserted that he introduced her to friends and colleagues as his wife.

Discovering the truth on November 6 through social media photos of the accused with another woman and children, the woman attempted to contact him and his parents, but received no response.

Subsequently, on November 16, she went to his Ambala residence where, according to the FIR, another alleged rape occurred, accompanied by threats.

However, in the bail application, the 38-year-old accused, through his lawyer, submitted that he came into contact with the prosecutrix in his official capacity and she was working as a physiologist being appointed by the government.

"It is further submitted that during the course of official communication, the accused submitted certain documents to the prosecutrix where he claimed himself to be married and the prosecutrix was very much aware about the marital status of the accused," read the court order in possession with the IANS.

On inquiry, the Investigation Officer told the court that the victim had not verified these documents.

During the court proceedings the IO sought some time to conduct the investigation on this aspect. The IO also submitted that the accused may be directed to join the investigation.

"At request, let this application be taken up on January 3, 2024. In the meantime, interim protection from arrest is given to the accused till next date of hearing," read the order by Judge Pawan Kumar of the Patiala House Courts.