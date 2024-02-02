Live
IAF's Display Of Power: 2024 Vayu Shakti Exercise Unveils India's Military Might
- Experience the might of the Indian Air Force in the 2024 Vayu Shakti exercise, featuring the debut of Rafale fighter jets and Prachand attack helicopters.
- Witness a comprehensive display of firepower capabilities, showcasing indigenous assets and a diverse array of fighter planes, helicopters, and advanced weaponry in action.
The 2024 Vayu Shakti exercise, scheduled for February 17 in Pokhran, Rajasthan, will showcase the formidable firepower capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The event will feature a comprehensive display of frontline aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jets and Prachand attack helicopters. Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff, announced that all major fighter aircraft, such as Su-30MKIs, LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29s, will participate, demonstrating their firepower through missile and bomb strikes on designated targets.
A total of 77 fighter planes, 41 helicopters, and five transport aircraft will be part of the exercise. The demonstration will also include displays of surface-to-air, air-to-air, and air-to-ground weaponry. Emphasizing the indigenous capabilities, Air Marshal AP Singh mentioned the participation of 'Made in India' assets like LCA Tejas, Prachand attack helicopters, and ALH Dhruv. The exercise aims to drop around 40–50 tonnes of ordnance within a 1-2 km radius in a span of two hours.
In a notable inclusion, the Rafale fighter jets, Prachand choppers, and the Samar surface-to-air weapon system will participate for the first time in this longstanding exercise, which the IAF has been conducting since 1954. The Vice Chief Air Marshal also highlighted the firing of air-to-air missiles, including the MICA missile from Rafale and R-73 missiles from LCA Tejas during the event. Additionally, the Army's involvement in firing weapons from Rudra choppers and showcasing the Ultra Light Howitzer suspended beneath a Chinook chopper adds another dimension to the comprehensive display of military capabilities.