Just In
ICG trains 52 foreign officers and sailors
New Delhi: In continuation with the initiative of “Capacity Building Through Meaningful Training” for the Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is conducting two specially designed courses under the aegis of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC). The two professional courses are modelled and designed in consonance with the best international practices/ regulations and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) instruments aiming to strengthen maritime relationship, and building consensus amongst the like-minded regional maritime nations while dealing with contemporary challenges at sea.
The course is attended by 32 trainees from 11 Friendly Foreign Countries, whereas the IMO Level-I & II Course is attended by 20 trainees from six Friendly Foreign Countries. Significant to note that, the ICG has trained 190 Officers and 257 Sailors from the Coast Guards/ Maritime Agencies of the FFCs under ITEC programme in the last three years.