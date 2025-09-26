Iconic Russian AK-203 rifles to be made in UP soon: PM







Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian Armed Forces aspire to achieve self-reliance and aim to reduce external dependence, and the government is committed to developing a robust defence infrastructure in line with this vision.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, noted that Uttar Pradesh is playing a significant role in boosting the indigenous defence production. He mentioned that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence at a factory established in collaboration with Russia.

"Our armed forces aspire to achieve self-reliance and minimise dependence on external sources. To this end, we are dedicated to developing a robust defence infrastructure within India, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that every component is proudly 'Made in India'. To support this vision, we are fostering a thriving ecosystem, with Uttar Pradesh playing a pivotal role in this initiative. In line with these efforts, the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence in a factory established with assistance from Russia," PM Modi said.

India is further strengthening its "time-tested" partnership with Russia and highlighted defence collaboration with Moscow for manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles.

He added that a Defence Corridor is being developed in UP, where manufacturing of BrahMos missiles and other weapon systems has already begun. The trade show, under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', is being held from September 25 to 29.

Modi on Thursday said the reforms in GST will continue and the tax burden on citizens will further ease as the economy gains more strength.

Modi emphasised that the nation currently possesses strong willpower for reforms, backed by democratic and political stability, along with policy predictability.

Modi said the structural reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) are set to give new wings to country's growth story.

He said that by making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free and implementing new GST reforms, citizens are set to save Rs 2.5 lakh crore this year alone.

Modi lashed out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for misleading people on GST rate cuts, and countered their narrative by citing examples of reduced prices of items ranging from toothpaste to tractors.

Modi also asserted that during Congress-led governments, there was "tax loot" and people were burdened with heavy taxes.

Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in renewable energy, water supply, power sector, road and infrastructure worth Rs 1,22,100 crore at a function in Rajasthan's Banswara.