IED found at Delhi's Ghazipur market, controlled explosion carried out

New Delhi: Just less than a fortnight ahead of the Republic Day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found concealed in an unattended bag in the eastern part of the national capital on Friday morning triggering panic among the people.

"An IED was recovered from a suspicious bag and a controlled explosion was carried out," a senior official confirmed to IANS.

A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 a.m. regarding an unattended bag lying at the Ghazipur flower market in the city after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Officials said that a team of National Security Guard's bomb disposal squad and the sleuths of Delhi Police's anti-terror unit Special Cell also reached the spot to assess the situation.

The police then cordoned off the entire area for the safety and security of the people.

Later the bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard conducted a controlled explosion of the recovered IED.

Heavy police presence could be seen in and around the area.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Explosive act.

Sources said the police in the national capital were already on alert due to the upcoming Republic Day on January 26.

"Such events can be used by anti-national elements having nefarious designs to carry out terror attacks in the city," a top official had told IANS recently.