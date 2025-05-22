If Pak continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny: PM Modi

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that if Pakistan continues to foster terrorism, the rogue state will have to beg for every penny.

He mentioned that Pakistan attempted to target the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, but the Indian armed forces thwarted the attempt and delivered a powerful counter-strike by destroying Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan air base.

Addressing a massive public rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the Prime Minister praised the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for their coordinated and courageous response during Operation Sindoor, which he described as a strong signal to the world against terrorism.

"When I came here from Delhi, I landed at Nal Air Force Station. Pakistan tried to target this airbase earlier but failed to even touch it. Just across the border, Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan air base is now in the ICU. No one knows when or if it will function again," PM Modi declared, as crowds enthusiastically chanted "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

He reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, saying there would be no talks or trade with Islamabad unless it relinquishes its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

"If there is to be any talk, it will be on PoK. If Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will be left begging for every penny. It will not get a single drop of Indian water," he said, asserting that "playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly."

Speaking during the launch and foundation laying of developmental projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore, PM Modi said that India's holistic vision of Viksit Bharat includes both security and development.

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, he said, "Terrorists tried to insult the 'sindoor' of our mothers and sisters. Those bullets were fired in Kashmir, but they pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians."

"In response, India acted with unmatched swiftness and strength. Within just 22 minutes, we destroyed nine high-value terror hideouts. Our government gave full freedom to all three armed forces, and they created a strategy that made Pakistan bow," he added.

In a powerful conclusion, the Prime Minister said, "The world now knows what happens when sindoor turns into barood (gunpowder). This is the resolve of 140 crore Indians, and no force in the world can stop us from fulfilling it."