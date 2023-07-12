IIM Sambalpur conducts induction programme

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur conducted its induction programme for students of 2023-25 batch on Monday. Tapan Chand, industry professional, was the Chief Guest and Swati Agarwal, partner Delloite, was the Chief Speaker. Mahadev Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, presided over the function.

Tapan Chand said it is good to see that IIM Sambalpur is focusing on integrity and ethics among the students. Nowadays in corporate world, managerial ethics and integrity are taking precedence, he said and advised the students to be entrepreneurs, build their own company and be

employers. He said there are five principles of success which included open mind, positive output, live in present, enjoy doing what you do and blessings of the seniors.