IIMC Dhenkanal hosts Filmi Chakkar-4

Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) organised its annual film appreciation workshop, Filmi Chakkar-4, here on Saturday. This programme was dedicated to various aspects of films and film industry. This year's edition of Filmi Chakkar was held on the theme "Stardom."

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi said films should be based on stories reflecting the plight, challenges and creativity in real lives. Inviting the filmmakers, he said the district administration is now transforming inaccessible villages into accessible villages under the banner of 'Sugama Yojana for Durgram villages' by providing connectivity to remote areas.

The State government had directed the collectors to arrange special screening of Odia movie DAMaN for officials at district and sub-division levels. The movie chronicles malaria eradication efforts in remote areas. Sethi advised students not to forget their college, parents and their native place in their career and life.

Filmmaker and national award-winning film critic Piyush Roy said there is no language barrier in films."This is visual age. Film is dominant mode of communication. Films could retain the spirit of indigenous culture, tradition and music. Filmi Chakkar is very attractive in IIMC and this should be held at different places in India," he added.

Actor-politician Akash Dasnayak said actors owe their fame to their fans. Once the craze for them fades away, they lose their stardom. He said students should be guided by their conscience.

Odisha Film Development Corporation Chairman Kuna Tripathy said he will promote films from next programme onwards with support of IIMC and OFDC.

IIMC Regional Director Mrinal Chatterjee spoke on various aspects of the programme.

An exhibition of film posters was inaugurated and book cover of 'Manthan' and picture post cards were also released.