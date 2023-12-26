TMC to get backing of umbrella body of civil society groups in Bengal for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata : The Trinamool Congress is all set to get the backing of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, an umbrella body of civil society groups spearheaded by political activist Yogendra Yadav, against the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata.

The walls in several pockets in central Kolkata have been plastered with posters by the West Bengal unit of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan calling for public support to the Trinamool Congress against the BJP.

According to the office-bearers of the umbrella body, they are against the BJP nationally and hence they are backing the Trinamool Congress since the latter is the strongest political force against the saffron camp in West Bengal.

The posters mainly speak of opposition against “communal politics,” “spread of hatred”, “suppression of democratic voice,” and “misuse of central agencies” allegedly spearheaded by the Union Government and the BJP.

“We are also trying to create public awareness against such things by organising public outreach programmes. We are doing that despite our limited resources. And we will continue with this even after the Lok Sabha polls next year will be over,” said the convener of the umbrella body in West Bengal Kalyan Sengupta.

He clearly said that the organisation was not taking any stand against the Trinamool Congress considering that this would be a national- level election.



“We feel that everyone should be united against the BJP. In the West Bengal contest CPI(M) is not showing any visible move in the matter. Even the state Congress leaders are hesitant about joining hands with the Trinamool Congress. But still we are hopeful that finally the Congress and the Trinamool Congress will have an alliance in West Bengal,” he added.



However, the state BJP leadership does not want to give much importance to this development.

“The 2024 polls will be for a stable government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the true people’s candidate,” said the BJP’s state spokesman in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya.