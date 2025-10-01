Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 8 cr seized

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has seized illegal firecrackers and explosives worth Rs 8.24 crore and arrested 133 people during a 14-day special statewide drive, officials said on Monday. The drive was conducted from September 14 to 27 following a direction from the DGP.

The objective was to curb illegal storage of firecrackers, unauthorised transportation and unlawful sale of explosives and firecrackers, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season, a police statement said. Titled ‘Agni,’ the special drive has significantly disrupted illegal networks engaged in the unsafe trade of firecrackers and explosives across the State.

During the drive, a total of 184 cases have been registered in different police stations and 133 people have been arrested while notices were served to 45 individuals involved in the unlawful trade. The highest volume of illegal firecrackers were seized in the districts of Boudh (Rs 5 crore), Angul (Rs 1.50 crore), Ganjam (Rs 21 lakh) and Keonjhar (Rs 15 lakh).

Ganjam police had on Saturday seized illegal firecrackers worth over Rs 2 lakh from a rice godown in Chhatrapur. The firecrackers were stored without permits and in violation of explosives and fireworks regulations. The godown owner was detained for questioning to ascertain the source of the firecrackers and possible links to a larger distribution network. Earlier, Simulia police in Balasore district had seized crackers worth Rs 5 lakh from Begunia village during a raid on a house. “The large volume of seizures and arrests reflects the seriousness of the issue and the determined efforts of the police to ensure public safety,” according to a source. Strict enforcement has not only removed hazardous materials from circulation but also served as a strong deterrent against future violations. Police said such proactive measures, along with awareness campaigns, will continue periodically to safeguard lives and property during the festive season and beyond.