Illness To Wellness Foundation Organizes Preventive Health Camp In Delhi

Early preventive health screenings play a critical role in the timely detection and management of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular ailments, and certain cancers. These conditions often develop silently, showing few or no symptoms until they have progressed to more severe stages.

Lifestyle-related diseases are primarily caused by unhealthy habits such as poor diet, physical inactivity, chronic stress, and inadequate sleep. Urbanization, sedentary jobs, and a lack of preventive healthcare further contribute to these illnesses. These lifestyle diseases are impacting people at a young age and can no longer be associated only with older adults above the age of 45.

By enabling early diagnosis, preventive screenings allow for timely medical intervention, lifestyle modification, and, in many cases, complete reversal or control of disease progression. This not only reduces long-term healthcare costs for individuals and the system but also improves patient outcomes and quality of life.

According to a July 2025 CII Study, noncommunicable diseases, or NCDs, account for 63% of all deaths in India, with heart disease, diabetes, and stroke significantly impacting the workforce. Recognizing the urgent need to address this health crisis, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in association with YoloHealth, organized the screening camp at Bhagwan Jagannath Mandir Chowk, Hauz Khas Village Road, New Delhi.

At the camp, over 130 people were tested across various parameters, including blood pressure, lipid profile, blood sugar, and various invasive and noninvasive tests. Many participants were diagnosed with conditions such as hypertension, obesity, and even diabetes.

Interestingly, several individuals who took the HbA1c test were found to have levels above the diabetic threshold yet had no prior knowledge of their condition. These findings were eye-opening, underscoring the serious risk of long-term health damage if left unaddressed. Thanks to the screenings at the camp, these participants are now better informed and equipped to take proactive steps toward managing their health and preventing future complications.

The Chief Guest at the camp, Satish Upadhyay, Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, lauded the initiative and said, “I am truly impressed by the initiative of organizing this health camp in my constituency under the Illness to Wellness campaign. The machine being used here, capable of conducting up to 64 tests at once, is a remarkable step towards making preventive care accessible, efficient, and cost-effective. In today’s fast-paced world, where lifestyle-related illnesses silently affect millions, such innovations and outreach efforts are not just timely but essential. I commend the organizers for connecting people with timely health insights and extend my best wishes to the Illness to Wellness foundation for their commitment to building a healthier nation.”

The camp was part of a series of health camps running for nearly a year in the city, conducted by the ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign and Yolohealth and also in association with various organizations that are recognizing the critical importance of preventive healthcare.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “I am pleased and encouraged to witness the growing momentum around preventive healthcare in India. The Illness to Wellness Foundation, along with its collaboration with YoloHealth, has been organizing health camps that directly address the silent rise of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. These camps are successfully identifying hidden health conditions among participants, many of whom were unaware of their risks, and providing them with the information they need to take timely action. The strong turnout in such camps reflects a clear shift in public mindset toward early detection and wellness. As these conditions increasingly affect even younger populations, such interventions are becoming extremely important. The initiative echoes our Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Swasth Bharat,’ and we remain committed to expanding this mission, reaching more communities, and promoting a healthier India.

At the camp, YoloHealth used its innovative product, HealthATM, demonstrating how technology revolutionizes accurate health assessments. The HealthATM machines are an aggregation of US FDA/EU certified IoT-enabled medical devices with YoloHealth’s proprietary HIPAA-compliant software and cloud-based telemedicine platform. This pioneering initiative provides accessible primary and preventive healthcare services and empowers individuals to monitor their health and make informed decisions.

The Illness to Wellness and YoloHealth initiative was launched in March 2024, and since then, the campaign has swiftly gained traction. Preceding this event, health camps were held at prominent locations like Janpath, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Birla Mandir, and Aggarwal Digambar Jain Mandir in Connaught Place, among others.