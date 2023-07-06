I'm fully fit and preparing for PM Modi's farewell: Lalu Prasad

RJD President Lalu Prasad said on Thursday that he is fully fit and is preparing for the 'farewell' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre.

Talking to mediapersons at the Patna airport, Lalu Prasad said that he is going to Delhi for some blood tests and on his return, he will attend the opposition unity meet in Bengaluru.

“BJP is worried since I returned to Bihar’s political scene. I am fully fit and preparing for the farewell of Narendra Modi from the Centre. They (BJP) will not return to power in 2024,” Lalu Prasad said.

Reacting on CBI naming his son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in its charge sheet in the land for-job-scam, Lalu Prasad said: “We are not those who will get frightened by such charge sheets.”

Lalu Prasad, who is now actively participating in Bihar’s political activities, had attended the opposition unity meeting held in Patna on June 23, where he was the centre of attention.

The RJD supremo also took part in the party's 27th formation day event held in Patna on July 5 where he attacked the BJP.

The RJD President underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore on December 5 last year. After returning from Singapore, he stayed in Delhi till April before returning to Bihar in early May.