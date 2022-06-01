I'm just 'pradhan sevak' of 130 crore people: Modi

Shimla: Donning a Himachali cap, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the last eight years of his government, he never thought of himself as the Prime Minister, but as a 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) of the country.

Also all these years were devoted to welfare of the people, good governance and security of each Indian.

"In the last eight years not even once did I vision myself as the PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of the PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM. I'm just a pradhan sevak of 130 crore people who are everything in my life and my life is also for you," Modi said addressing a huge gathering at the historic Ridge.

Amid the chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Prime Minister Modi earlier reached Himachal Pradesh capital to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathizers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival. Corruption was viewed as an essential part of government before 2014, Modi saidand asserted that India saw a sea change in the last eight years due to the BJP-led dispensation's zero-tolerance towards graft.

"Now our borders are more secure than they were before 2014."

He said that after coming to power, his government pruned nine crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes.

"Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or scholarship or any other scheme, we have eradicated the scope of corruption through direct transfer of benefits.

"We have transferred over Rs 22 lakh crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes through direct benefit transfer," the prime minister said.

He claimed that poverty was on the decline in the country and even the international agencies were admitting it. Modi said that before 2014, there was news about various scams but now his government's development schemes and zero-tolerance against corruption are discussed. Before 2014, corruption was viewed as an essential part of government, he alleged.

