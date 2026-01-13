Imbibe Vivekanand’s msg, Raj Guv tells people

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said the teachings of Swami Vivekanand remain relevant even today and called upon people to imbibe his message of fearless commitment, self-belief and service to humanity.

Addressing the Seva Sangam programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Kota, on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand’s 163rd birth anniversary, Bagde said working for the welfare of the poor and the weak is God’s true service.

“Swami Vivekanand inspired people to move forward with firm resolve and fearlessness. If one pursues goals with dedication and courage, success is certain,” the governor said. He said Vivekanand emphasised that self-confidence enables individuals to achieve any goal in life.

Badge said education, as envisioned by Vivekanand, is not limited to acquiring knowledge. “Its real purpose is building character along with developing courage, compassion and concentration,” he said.

The governor stressed the importance of positive thinking, saying thoughts shape the future. “Swami Vivekanand said our speech should be so positive that it does not hurt anyone’s feelings,” he said, adding that Vivekanand also propagated the idea of universal brotherhood. Recalling Vivekananda’s historic address at the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, the governor said it presented India’s cultural, spiritual and civilisational values to the world. On the occasion, Bagde honoured 31 Kota-based organisations for their notable work in the field of social service.