Impersonation case mastermind arrested by Odisha STF

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested Kanhu Charan Pradhan, the mastermind of impersonation racket run by fake RTI activists. Earlier, the STF had arrested fake RTI activist Kishore Mishra in connection with the case.



The STF sources said Kishore Mishra and some others were working in close coordination with Pradhan. Kanhu Pradhan is a resident of Tangi in Khurda but has been living in Bhubaneswar. He is a graduate. Earlier, he used to run a liquor shop.

The case was initially registered at Koraput Town police station, but later the investigation was taken over by the STF. Several cases have been registered against Pradhan in the past. He has been involved in at least four more cases. The victims had saved his phone number as Secretary or Additional Secretary.