In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be the last resort: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained the Delhi Development Authority from clearing of land and cutting down trees on a plot in Vasant Kunj, stating that such actions should be considered as a last resort in the national capital.

Justice Jasmeet Singh's order came in response to a petition filed by the All Residents Welfare Society, which sought to halt the proposed construction project and requested the relocation of the complex to another site.

The court emphasied the importance of exploring alternative sites before resorting to tree felling, particularly in a city struggling with air pollution.

"In a city gasping for breath, I am of the view that felling of trees should be the last resort. In case, any other alternative site is available, the same must be looked at," Justice Singh said.

The court acknowledged the plot's transformation into a biodiversity park, featuring beautiful trees, wildlife, and birds, based on the submitted photographs.

As a result, the court issued a notice to the respondents and said: "...till the next date of hearing, the respondents are restrained from clearing of land and felling of trees on the plot comprised in Sector A Pockets B&C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi."

The next hearing is scheduled for July 3.