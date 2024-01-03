In a first, girl band from NE to participate in NCC R-Day camp

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday said that a band, comprising of 45 girls from North East (NE), will participate -- for the time -- in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024.

The ministry said that the girls are in the age group of 13-15 and will represent the rich cultural heritage of the North East and showcase the reach of the NCC.

DG NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said that a total of 2,274 cadets, including the highest participation of 907 girls, from across the country are taking part in the month-long camp.

The cadets also include 122 from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as 177 from the North East. In addition, cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) will participate, Singh aded.

The DG NCC said that the aim of the Republic Day Camp is to provide exposure to the rich traditions of the nation and strengthen the value system of the cadets.

“The camp will promote national integration and strengthen unity in diversity through cultural exchange programmes. The camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries including Vice President, Defence Minister, MoS Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs,” official added.

The DG NCC said that the training philosophy of the cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youth.

“The focus is on personality development, inculcating leadership traits and improving the soft skills of cadets to equip them for their future requirements. The idea is to transform them into better citizens and inculcate the spirit of Nation first,” he said.