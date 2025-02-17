In a first, TB tests conducted using AI-based handheld device

Mahakumbhnagar: During the 100-day intensive TB campaign held at the Mahakumbh, 19 patients were identified as positive for TB, out of a total of 562 people tested at the Central Hospital.

Over 5,00,000 patients have been tested in the outpatient department (OPD) at the Maha Kumbh so far, with pathology tests conducted for 4,00,000 individuals. “The state’s 100-day intensive TB campaign is being actively implemented at the Maha Kumbh. TB tests are being performed at the Central Hospital established in the Mela area. The TB testing is utilising a handheld machine equipped with AI technology,” said an official. To date, 562 people have undergone testing at the fair, and 19 patients have tested positive. Patients have been provided with DOTS medication and referred to hospitals in their respective districts for further treatment. Dr Gaurav Dubey, the Nodal Medical Establishment of the Mahakumbh Mela Central Hospital, stated that this is the first time AI-based TB testing has been conducted at Mahakumbh.

The handheld machine performs a complete examination of the patient’s chest through X-rays. AI analyzes the images to assess the possibility and severity of the disease based on infection in the chest. Doctors utilise these reports to advise on patient treatment and medication courses.

Additionally, pathology tests have been completed for 4,64,272 patients, with approximately 4,998 minor operations and 14 major surgeries performed at the temporary hospital. Furthermore, 15 deliveries have taken place at the fair hospital during the Mahakumbh. Dr Dubey highlighted that many heart patients suffering from crowd-related issues have been successfully treated.