In a first, Uttarakhand to implement UCC from today

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's secretary Shailesh Bagoli said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Uttarakhand from Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Dehradun.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will also launch the UCC portal on the same day. The UCC portal will be launched at 12:30 pm on January 27 at the Secretariat. Uttarakhand will be the first state in independent India to implement UCC.

The Uttarakhand government has implemented the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, establishing a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday notified the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which contains clarity of legal provisions for marital conditions and protection of individual rights and social harmony, an official statement read.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.