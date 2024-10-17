In 'dry' Bihar, illicit liquor available without stop: Priyanka Gandhi on hooch deaths

Patna: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Nitish government over the hooch deaths in Bihar, saying that liquor is banned in the state but its business is on with full vigour.

Taking to social media platform X, she said: "Liquor ban is in force in Bihar but the business of spurious liquor was going on with full vigour due to which people were dying every day. The government should put a stop to this."

She further said news about the death of a large number of people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran was immensely painful.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of those in the hospital and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"May God grant the departed souls a place in his lotus feet. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A large number of people are admitted to the hospital and I pray for their speedy recovery,"

Bihar DGP Alok Raj on Thursday said the death toll in the hooch tragedy in the state has risen to 24.

"The deaths of 24 individuals were directly linked to the consumption of the spurious liquor and the Bihar police are handling the matter with utmost seriousness," Alok Raj said.

He also assured stringent action against the guilty. The authorities are working to address the dangers of spurious alcohol in the affected regions.

"Upon learning about the incidents, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) from both districts, along with the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) from the Saran range, inspected the affected areas and interrogated the suspected individuals, followed by their detentions," Alok Raj said.

"Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal liquor supply in these two districts, and they were being interrogated. During interrogation, the accused revealed names of the liquor mafias involved in the supply chain, and the authorities are preparing to take decisive action against those responsible," the Bihar DGP said.



