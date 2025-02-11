Inbound and outbound devotee traffic running smoothly: Prayagraj police

Mahahkumbh Nagar: The Prayagraj police on Monday said that the round-the-clock video monitoring of the inbound and outbound traffic of the devotees from different roadways into and out of the city has been taken care of. Efforts are being made to clear the heavy traffic which was witnessed yesterday from different inbound inter-state and inter-district routes from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi to the city to ensure a smooth flow of traffic of devotees coming to the Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled spectacle of faith as Mahakumbh 2025 sets new records in religious and cultural gatherings anywhere in the world with each passing day.

For 30 days, an unbroken stream of devotees has thronged the sacred Triveni Sangam—where Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati converge.

According to the Kumbha Mela authorities, "On average, 1.44 crore pilgrims are taking a holy dip daily. The event stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering devotion of Sanatan Dharma followers to take reach the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip."

It may be mentioned here that a remarkable surge in devotees has been witnessed on special festival days. On Mauni Amavasya (January 29), a record-breaking 7.64 crore pilgrims took a holy dip, while the previous day (January 28) saw over 4.99 crore devotees at the Sangam. On Makar Sankranti (January 14), 3.50 crore worshippers participated in the sacred ritual.

Even after Mauni Amavasya, the steady stream of devotees continues, with over one crore people arriving daily for the holy bath. The entire Mahakumbh Nagar is immersed in devotion and spiritual fervour. By February 9, more than 43 crore devotees will have set a historic milestone by taking a dip in the Sangam.

Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has been monitoring the smooth conduct of the world's largest gathering of humanity at Triveni Sangam daily. The State, Prayagraj district and the Kumbha Mela authorities have been making every effort to ensure extensive preparations for the grand historic event, for seamless coordination and field operations for bathing and other facilities for devotees. The efforts in security, cleanliness, and crowd management have been playing a key role in making Mahakumbh 2025, truly a historic success.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath Das said that the Kumbh Mela is the reflection of faith in the Sanatan spiritual culture of the country, which unites the people of the country within and those coming from around the world, strengthening the spiritual and cultural fabric of humanity.