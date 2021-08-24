Income Tax e-filing portal now live

New Delhi: The Income Tax e-filing portal is now live after remaining unavailable for two days. Infosys, the developer of the portal, informed about the development through a tweet. The tweet came after the Finance Ministry summoned the CEO of the software major over the continuing glitches in the portal. "The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers," the company said in a tweet.



The update from the company came after the Ministry of Finance summoned Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh on Monday over the persistent glitches. Parekh has been summoned to explain to the Finance Minister the reason for the persistent glitches in the portal.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the Income Tax department said in a tweet.

The new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys was launched on June 7 in a bid to ease the tax filing process and expedite the refund issue. However, taxpayers have been facing several problems in using the portal since its inception.