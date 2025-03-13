Indefinite shutdown in Manipur tribal areas lifted after 5 days

Impha: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the tribals in Manipur, on Thursday, announced the lifting of the indefinite shutdown it had called to protest the resumption of the bus services between the state capital Imphal and the hill districts and the police action in the tribal areas on March 8.

KZC’s Information Secretary Khaikhohauh Gangte, announcing the lifting of the indefinite shutdown called on March 9, said that the decision to end it comes after careful deliberation.

"However, it is imperative to make it clear that while the shutdown has been lifted, the movement of bus services, as announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shall be vehemently opposed by the Kuki-Zo people, as it undermines and dilutes the justice process," he told the media.

Gangte said that until justice is duly served for the Kuki-Zo people, any move toward unrestricted movement of bus services would be vigorously opposed.

"The Kuki-Zo Council remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of our martyrs, including Lalgouthang Singsit, are honoured through the achievement of rightful justice for the Kuki-Zo people -a separate political administration to ensure justice, peace and progress for our people."

On March 8, at least 43 people, including 27 security personnel, were injured and protester Singsit was killed during the clashes in Kangpokpi and a few other districts as the Kuki-Zo tribal organisations protested against the resumption of the bus services between Imphal and the hill districts to alleviate public inconvenience and as an initiative to bring back normalcy in the state.

Gangte said that Singsit was laid to rest on Thursday at the Kuki-Zo Martyr Cemetery in Phaijang in Sadar Hills.

"His martyrdom will not go in vain, and we pledge to continue the struggle for justice and dignity on behalf of all Kuki-Zo people," he said.

Tribal organisations since March 10 held a series of meetings with the government officials over the lifting of the shutdown.

As per the direction of the MHA, the Manipur government on March 7 announced the resumption of passenger bus services between Imphal and several other districts from the next day.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh had announced that bus services would recommence on March 8 morning on four routes connecting five districts -- Imphal, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur and Churachandpur. A large contingent of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel escorted the vehicles belonging to the government-owned Manipur State Transport Corporation (MSTC). Though the buses were escorted by the CAPF, activists of the tribal organisations attacked the buses including one Senapati district-bound vehicle in Kangpokpi leading to the massive violence.



